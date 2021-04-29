Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dominique van Aalten

Weekly Warmup #66

Dominique van Aalten
Dominique van Aalten
  • Save
Weekly Warmup #66 flat minimal branding illustration design illustrator geometric fourcolors patterndesign pattern weeklywarmup dribbleweeklywarmup
Download color palette

A small study of squares and how to fill them, as a response to the 66th Dribbble weekly warmup

6e8524caa25f14826a186e7281752b73
Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
Dominique van Aalten
Dominique van Aalten

More by Dominique van Aalten

View profile
    • Like