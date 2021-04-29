Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gohar Ali Gohar

Eyesuns Seghati Hang Tag Design

Gohar Ali Gohar
Gohar Ali Gohar
  • Save
Eyesuns Seghati Hang Tag Design tag design tags tag label design labeldesign labels label hangtags hang tag hanger hangtag
Download color palette

This hang tag was designed for a brand called Eyesuns Seghati and was delivered over fiverr.

Order you tag design on www.dribbble.com/goharaligohar and get 30% discount.

#tag #tags #shirttag #hangtag #label #labels #hangtags

Gohar Ali Gohar
Gohar Ali Gohar

More by Gohar Ali Gohar

View profile
    • Like