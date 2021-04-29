Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Élodie Roosz

Tea illustration for Yanaza

Élodie Roosz
Élodie Roosz
  • Save
Tea illustration for Yanaza clientwork socialmediapost socialmedia illustrator procreate teashop digitalillustration tea
Download color palette

I did three custom illustrations for the Instagram of Yanaza. They’re a French online tea shop where they sell loose tea of all sort.

You can find my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elodieroosz_art

Élodie Roosz
Élodie Roosz

More by Élodie Roosz

View profile
    • Like