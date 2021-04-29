Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marta Wasong

Longeve website

Marta Wasong
Marta Wasong
Longeve website design illustration homepage design ui ux web website
Website design for Longeve.
Longeve sells a meat substitute that's made using only peas. Their main pillars of the company are plant based, clean, nutritional label.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Marta Wasong
Marta Wasong

