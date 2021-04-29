Anastasia Lipenkova

Wood store project

Anastasia Lipenkova
Anastasia Lipenkova
  • Save
Wood store project minimal typography web mainpage ux ui design
Download color palette

A little bit from the project for the wooden furniture production.
Contact me: lipenkova.design@gmail.com
linkedIn: anastasia-lipenkova

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Anastasia Lipenkova
Anastasia Lipenkova

More by Anastasia Lipenkova

View profile
    • Like