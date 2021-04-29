Cleaning company website

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Site redesign for the cleaning company
Task
Make a redesign of the cleaning company CLEANCLEAN, which would encourage the user to perform the target action
Marketing research was conducted
-Competitive analysis
-Visual analysis