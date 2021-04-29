ACC - A Christian Education Institute

Australian Christian College is an independent non-denominational Christian co-educational institute providing education to primary and secondary students in Australia. Starting from Year K to Year 12, the school offers a strong knowledge foundation to the students. The school’s vision is to help students positively impact the world while transforming them physically, spiritually, socially, and academically. https://www.acc.edu.au/

