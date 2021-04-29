Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zenitech

InStat logo

Zenitech
Zenitech
InStat is a dashboarding solution used by project managers to access and deliver real-time agile software delivery statistics to their clients by combining data from multiple systems into a single shareable dashboard.

We were excited to work and shape a new brand identity for InStat. After exploring different options and implementations, we crafted a simple, geometrical logo reflecting the dashboards and data visualisation.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Zenitech
Zenitech
Digital product designs built for impact

