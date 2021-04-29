Adi Frankovic
Lloyds design

Logo Design for a Luxury Villa Selene

Adi Frankovic
Lloyds design
Adi Frankovic for Lloyds design
Hire Us
  • Save
Logo Design for a Luxury Villa Selene villa luxury vectors graphicdesign house vector logo branding design
Download color palette

This is the selected logo for Villa Selene in Croatia. In Greek mythology, Selene is the goddess of the moon, which was the main inspiration for the design. I decided to merge the face of a woman and the moon and create a perfect union of these two main factors. I used pastel colors where blue represents the night and the reflection of it in the sea.

We're open to work, meet Lloyds!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Lloyds design
Lloyds design
Hire Us

More by Lloyds design

View profile
    • Like