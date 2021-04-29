Logo Design for a Luxury Villa Selene

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is the selected logo for Villa Selene in Croatia. In Greek mythology, Selene is the goddess of the moon, which was the main inspiration for the design. I decided to merge the face of a woman and the moon and create a perfect union of these two main factors. I used pastel colors where blue represents the night and the reflection of it in the sea.
