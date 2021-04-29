INTRODUCING Interior Living Room Wall Mockup Collection

Awesome wallpaper mockup for the promotion of various products, websites, and apps. Easy editing via Smart Objects.

FEATURES

Realistic Interior Scene

3 x different PSD

Smart Objects

Photorealistic results

High Resolution 4000 × 3000px – 300dpi

Get this Mockup Template on Envato Elements.

https://elements.envato.com/interior-living-room-wall-mockup-nuzie-JPN3ASR

PSD File Available

https://www.freepik.com/collection/mockup-collection/1058244

Let's collaborate with me for the best design project !

My Contact :

- hasanulfauzie15@gmail.com

- Skype : +6285360114705