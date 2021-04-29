Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrei Bohatereţ

Strava App Design

Strava App Design
Since I`m using Strava almost on a daily basis, I started a slightly redesign of the mobile app. Here we have the main Feed with a 3 tab selection and also the Profile page and a Pop-Up for Challenge completion.

By Andrei Bohatereţ
