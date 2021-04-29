Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CRUCIFIED

How does one save his life by losing it?
How does one go up by heading down?
Higher by lower?
There must be some mystery to this crucified life Jesus preached... AND I'M GONNA LEARN IT!

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
