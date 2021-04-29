Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eugeniya M

Music App Concept

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
Music App Concept illustration button trendy skeuomorphic neumorphism ui neumorphic design neumorphism branding music music player music app style skeumorphism neumorphic web app ux ui minimalism design
Download color palette

Welcome my new music app concept in neumorphic style. Tell me what you think :)

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like