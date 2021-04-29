Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gett

Gett design web ux ui coupon mobile admin panel taxi app taxi gett
It's a new concept of Gett's admin panel. Also I've added the new feature «Coupons». U can check my view, read doc and have a look on prototype.
I hope u find something interesting, enjoy🥭

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Product Designer / Project Manager
