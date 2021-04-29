Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lea Skrinjar
Pax6 Design Consulting

Website and online training platform for fitness center

Website and online training platform for fitness center mvp wireframing user flow ui design ux platform design
Design represent website and online training platform for fitness center. It is created through strategy and wireframing process. The design presents MVP formed through close collaboration with Epoch Ascent center.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Pax6 Design Consulting
Pax6 Design Consulting
