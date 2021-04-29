Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ALI ASGAR MALEKPUR

Way Four

ALI ASGAR MALEKPUR
ALI ASGAR MALEKPUR
  • Save
Way Four graphic design illustrator minimal typography ux vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

I thought of creating something in reference to Whales and so came up this this

ALI ASGAR MALEKPUR
ALI ASGAR MALEKPUR

More by ALI ASGAR MALEKPUR

View profile
    • Like