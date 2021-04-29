Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Strava App Design

Strava App Design strava sport app mobile app design app design time table leaderboards challenges bike ride cycling app running app sports ui design design ux ui
Since I`m using Strava almost on a daily basis, I started a slightly redesign of the mobile app. Here we have the Leaderboard for a segment and the Explore tab where you can find new Challenges and also the Active Challenges.

