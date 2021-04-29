Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Appventurez

Tripx Trip Search UI

Appventurez
Appventurez
  • Save
Tripx Trip Search UI trees nature green travel search trips places website webdesign trip uiux creative ui ux mobile application app interaction ux design app design ui design design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

We created Tripx homepage header design to search trips you. Take a look at screens! What do you think?

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

Website Coming Soon!

Visit our
Website

Appventurez
Appventurez

More by Appventurez

View profile
    • Like