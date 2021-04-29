Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lea Skrinjar

Intercom and management platform

Intercom and management platform
Intercom and management platform custom device design ui design management system platform design app ux
Intercom and management platform custom device design ui design management system platform design app ux
Intercom and management platform custom device design ui design management system platform design app ux
Defigo is a multidevice digital intercom for controlled and seamless access. The system expends from custom made doorbell device, to mobile app and multi-level management web platform. Although complex in its structure (multi-device, mulit-user, multi/level management system) it is very user-friendly and easy to use.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Lea Skrinjar
Lea Skrinjar
Senior product and UX designer
