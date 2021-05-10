Trucking App Driver Concept 1 - Insurance & Map

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a Trucking application concept that I was working on sometime back. Driver can apply to work with a trucking company using this application.
Hope you liked it.
Feel free to drop suggestions and feedback.
Do Like and comment.
your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Does this look awesome😍 to you?
Follow me on Dribbble for the more awesome content.
Thanks for stopping by.
Have an amazing day folks😀