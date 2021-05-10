Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ajay Shekhawat

Trucking App Driver Concept 1 - Insurance & Map

Trucking App Driver Concept 1 - Insurance & Map
Here is a Trucking application concept that I was working on sometime back. Driver can apply to work with a trucking company using this application.
