Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
YennyAriani

Tiles Modern Minimalist

YennyAriani
YennyAriani
  • Save
Tiles Modern Minimalist fashion repeat creative decor ornament decoration backdrop geometric textile print graphic design abstract background wallpaper seamless texture fabric pattern modern
Download color palette

Working on some Modern Minimalist style tiles is a challenge in itself when it comes to designing. I really enjoy playing without borders with harmonious colors and geometric shapes.

You are looking for a new team with design specialists like those in this portfolio, please contact directly: yennymamaheng@gmail.com

YennyAriani
YennyAriani

More by YennyAriani

View profile
    • Like