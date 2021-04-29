🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Creative People :)
Ecommerce Web Exploration ❤️🔥
Project Background:
Fashion is getting trendy & modern day by day, and the experience user has with fashion & clothing online should be also updated. Users should interact with the website as well should buy their product and achieve the goal easily.
Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :-)
View on Behance
See Latest Case Study
Follow Me on Behance I Instagram I Dribbble I Linkedin
Buy UI Kit from UI8
---------------------------------------------------------------
I am Available for freelance hire,
Full-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract
inquiry - sobujdattabd@gmail.com || Skype