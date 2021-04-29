Salih Elmaghrabi

aseelia logo

Salih Elmaghrabi
Salih Elmaghrabi
  • Save
aseelia logo identity company circular infinite spiral companies group cyan green gold branding logo sudan
Download color palette

aseelia is a mother company that held several companies working in various activities.
The challenge is to design and create an appropriate logo and identity that show the
group activities, so I designed an infinite circular spiral icon drawn from nature and
belong to it, an identity that represents the group persona.

Salih Elmaghrabi
Salih Elmaghrabi

More by Salih Elmaghrabi

View profile
    • Like