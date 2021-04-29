aseelia logo

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
aseelia is a mother company that held several companies working in various activities.
The challenge is to design and create an appropriate logo and identity that show the
group activities, so I designed an infinite circular spiral icon drawn from nature and
belong to it, an identity that represents the group persona.