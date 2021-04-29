Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucia Kubinska

Algolia Recommend

Lucia Kubinska
Lucia Kubinska
  • Save
Algolia Recommend recommendation metrics machine learning machine learning model model ai dashboard algolia
Download color palette

I helped shape Algolia's newest AI based product - Recommend. Through a few steps, it allows users to set up a machine learning model, see how it's been trained, and preview the result: generated recommendations (related or frequently bought together products).

Lucia Kubinska
Lucia Kubinska

More by Lucia Kubinska

View profile
    • Like