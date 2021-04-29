Eco Warrior

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client provided a photo he wanted me to use for the cover. The novel was quite masculine in theme so I chose blocky sans-serif Heavitas as the font in a contrasting white. The client was delighted with the result.