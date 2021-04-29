Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ariane Sherine

Eco Warrior

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine
  • Save
Eco Warrior books book mockup book design mockup book designer book cover mockup book cover design book cover art book art book cover book
Download color palette

The client provided a photo he wanted me to use for the cover. The novel was quite masculine in theme so I chose blocky sans-serif Heavitas as the font in a contrasting white. The client was delighted with the result.

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine

More by Ariane Sherine

View profile
    • Like