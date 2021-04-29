Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lollypop Design Studio

Tryloka - Logo Animation

Based out of sunny Dubai, Tryloka provides consumers with AI-based personalized experiences to try products. We are happy to be their design partner in this journey!
Give us thumbs up if you like the logo animation!

Want to connect for a project? Write to us

