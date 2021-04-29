Mona Korani

Adobe Lemon Sprint event logo

Adobe Lemon Sprint event logo
'' If life gives u lemons...make LEMONADE! ''
Adobe Lemon Sprint event Logo design
JUNE 1ST - JUNE 9TH
Join the fun!
Logo by @monakorani

