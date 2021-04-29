Ashish Shinde

Health Passport App

Ashish Shinde
Ashish Shinde
  • Save
Health Passport App simple design mobile design illustration mobile app design minimalism minimal light theme ios app design design branding
Download color palette

This App will help to give the detailed information of passenger at airport.

Press "L" For LIke

Ashish Shinde
Ashish Shinde

More by Ashish Shinde

View profile
    • Like