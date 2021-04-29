B - Breathe

In a lower frequency, like fear, we freeze and stop breathing. So take 3 deep breaths, feel your nervous system calming down and return to a state of peace… right now, yes.

This B is inspired by our breathing lungs.

Part of the VIBE RAISER TYPEFACE: a typeface designed to raise your vibration, for 36 Days of Type #08 (2021). All 26 letters are inspirational invitations and all artwork, illustrations and sound are designed with the intention to raise your emotional frequency when you experience it. The 9 numbers are angelic numbers to guide you. When we are vibrating at a higher level, we feel lighter, happier, and our lives become easy and magical.

Concept, Graphic design and motion @planetjarr

Concept and copy @planetkim

Sound design by Diederik Idenburg @diederikidenburg (@most.amsterdam)

Additional animation by my son @daily_blendz

