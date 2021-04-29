Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
💻 SmartApp

WORLD BOOK website

💻 SmartApp
💻 SmartApp
  • Save
WORLD BOOK website uidesign uxdesign ux ui books ui design ux design library childrens book figma inspiration school webdesignagency webdesigner website blue redesign reading book ux ui
Download color palette

📚 Website redesign for World Book.
World Book, Inc. is a leading publishing company that leverages cutting-edge technology to produce authoritative, trustworthy, and understandable educational and instructional content.

Available for crafting your ideas. 👉https://smartapp.technology/

💻 SmartApp
💻 SmartApp

More by 💻 SmartApp

View profile
    • Like