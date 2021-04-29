Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Twiggy digital painting portrait eyes 70s art collage art poster twiggy portrait art illustration
About a year ago, I drew a portrait. It looks like Twiggy a little bit, although I haven't looked at her photo. I decided to make a collage out of it and share it with you :)

