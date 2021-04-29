Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darya Sav

Modern bedroom//design project

Modern bedroom//design project interior design architecture render visualization bedroom design interior
Modern bedroom for people who prefer coziness, comfort and practicality.
This is a place for solitude and relaxation from the worries of the surrounding world.
The design is made in a modern style with elements of minimalism.

Design: Savostyavona Darya
Project year: 2020

daria.savostyanova@mail.ru

