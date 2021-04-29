Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website Knife Manufacturer visual design website design cutting edge aesthetic design simplicity black tone in tone zoom ux ui web design web desgin webdesign online shop webshop website
Design and implementation of cutting edge website and webshop for a knife manufacturer in Salzburg / Austria.

The website's key feature is the magnifying glass / zoom function that shows the incredible love for details in each single product.

Hope you like 🧡 it!
(press key "L")

Happy for any feedback.
Thanks.

