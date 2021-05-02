Insigniada - Branding Agency

Reyes&Morris Logo Concepts 3

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Reyes&Morris Logo Concepts 3 law identity law logo law brand law firm letter logo design letters visual identity brand identity monogram letterform letter logo design modern abstract logo
Download color palette

Third concept that we presented to Reyes&Morris law firm, which is based on a combination of shield and RM monogram.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like