A mobile banking app for migrants designed to facilitate monetary transactions like financial help to families, getting paychecks early, microloans, etc.

The client contacted us with an idea of crafting a neobank solution that would serve a large segment of banks’ audience – migrants. Itexus had gained solid experience in building fintech solutions, so the client entrusted us to develop a mobile banking app, fully featured to accomplish this goal.

The app is expected to cover over 30 million users who need a solution designed specifically to fulfill their goals, and our client expects all these people will become the banking partner’s clients over time. As for Itexus, we will maintain and support the app helping our client to move forward in leaps and bounds.

Got an idea? Share it with us - https://itexus.com/contacts/ , and we’ll see how we can make you a world-changer.