Trisha Paytas Portrait

Trisha Paytas Portrait procreate app pastel portrait feminine trisha paytas youtuber youtube procreate art procreate illustration design
An illustration of Trisha Paytas, a Youtuber. This was made using procreate.

I find when drawing that my sketches look livelier than my finalised version. I wanted incorporate the sketches in the final.

