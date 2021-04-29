Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jonathan Chipaila

cyborg Fake

Jonathan Chipaila
Jonathan Chipaila
cyborg Fake cyborg kanji cyberpunk illustration digital art
I created this artwork while trying to experiment with human poses. I got a little carried away and the sketch became the cyborg you see. The kanji in the top right translates to "fake"

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Jonathan Chipaila
Jonathan Chipaila

