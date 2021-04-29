Damir Kotorić

Tripureshwor Web 360° Tour

Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Hire Me
  • Save
Tripureshwor Web 360° Tour conceptual design ux ui
Tripureshwor Web 360° Tour conceptual design ux ui
Tripureshwor Web 360° Tour conceptual design ux ui
Tripureshwor Web 360° Tour conceptual design ux ui
Tripureshwor Web 360° Tour conceptual design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. tripureshwor-web-360-tour-cover.jpeg
  2. tripureshwor-clickthrough_2.mp4
  3. tripureshwor-gallery-1.jpeg
  4. tripureshwor-gallery-2.jpeg
  5. tripureshwor-gallery-3.jpeg
  6. tripureshwor-interior.jpeg

Conceptual design for the digital preservation of one of Nepal's cultural treasures.

More info: https://damirkotoric.com/portfolio/tripureshwor

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Multidisciplinary designer bringing digital projects to life
Hire Me

More by Damir Kotorić

View profile
    • Like