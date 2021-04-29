WHAT IS MINIMALISM

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
So for quite a while now, what everyone knew as minimalism or what was prevalent about minimalism was the lifestyle of cutting out the unnecessary until recently we began to see minimalistic designing shape up as a noteworthy trend.
I couldn't even imagine it! less colour, more shapes, less typography, more manipulations... more sanity!
Don't you wanna go minimal too?
#minimalism #lessismore @divinelyelectedjopee