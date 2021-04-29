Beauty Studio – Brochures and Flyers Print Templates

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Beauty Studio – Brochures Bundle Print Templates 7 in 1
Is an interesting collection of brochures that you can use to promote your Beauty Studio or similar business. The template is so universal that it can be used in many business categories.
For example, templates can be used for areas such as: Beauty Studio, Floristry, Wedding Planner, Organic Food, Botany, Landscape Designer, Farm, Agriculture and many more.
The templates are designed in two programs, Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd) as well as Adobe Photoshop (.psd), so you can easily and fun to edit each of the elements.
All the fonts used in the templates come from Google Fonts, so they are completely free and you can edit them as you like.
Download All in One
Unlimited Downloads
Behance Project
Marketplace | Elements | Facebook | Instagram | Behance