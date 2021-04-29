Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beauty Studio – Brochures and Flyers Print Templates

print design indesign template photoshop template rollup flyer beauty salon brochure beautiful massage spa studio beauty
Beauty Studio – Brochures Bundle Print Templates 7 in 1

Is an interesting collection of brochures that you can use to promote your Beauty Studio or similar business. The template is so universal that it can be used in many business categories.

For example, templates can be used for areas such as: Beauty Studio, Floristry, Wedding Planner, Organic Food, Botany, Landscape Designer, Farm, Agriculture and many more.

The templates are designed in two programs, Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd) as well as Adobe Photoshop (.psd), so you can easily and fun to edit each of the elements.

All the fonts used in the templates come from Google Fonts, so they are completely free and you can edit them as you like.

