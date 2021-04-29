Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mojtaba Moayedi

Lion and Sun logo

Mojtaba Moayedi
Mojtaba Moayedi
  • Save
Lion and Sun logo icon branding logo sun logo lion logo
Download color palette

The main Idea was to create a logo combined from lion head an the sun. zarsun is a company in the business of bodybuilding complementary powders.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Mojtaba Moayedi
Mojtaba Moayedi

More by Mojtaba Moayedi

View profile
    • Like