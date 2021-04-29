Daniel Hersic

Ben wa Balls packaging

Daniel Hersic
Daniel Hersic
  • Save
Ben wa Balls packaging intimate visual sketch art illustration artwork product package love ball colors brand identity brand design identity packaging symbol logo branding design vector illustration
Ben wa Balls packaging intimate visual sketch art illustration artwork product package love ball colors brand identity brand design identity packaging symbol logo branding design vector illustration
Ben wa Balls packaging intimate visual sketch art illustration artwork product package love ball colors brand identity brand design identity packaging symbol logo branding design vector illustration
Ben wa Balls packaging intimate visual sketch art illustration artwork product package love ball colors brand identity brand design identity packaging symbol logo branding design vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg

Hello dribbblers,

let me share with you one older packaging design. :)
The project was dedicated to packaging for erotic and intimate aids.

Unfortunately it has not been completed.

Thank You!

Daniel Hersic
Daniel Hersic
Creative Mind | Art Designer & Dreamer

More by Daniel Hersic

View profile
    • Like