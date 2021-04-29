Damir Kotorić

Historic Blenheim AR

Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Hire Me
  • Save
Historic Blenheim AR humanities conceptual design ux ui
Historic Blenheim AR humanities conceptual design ux ui
Historic Blenheim AR humanities conceptual design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. historic-blenheim-cover.jpeg
  2. historic-blenheim-core-experience.jpeg
  3. historic-blenheim-stories.jpeg

An app revealing inscriptions, dating back to the 20th century, invisible to the naked eye and made visible thanks to laser scanning and AR.

More info: https://damirkotoric.com/portfolio/historic-blenheim-ar

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Multidisciplinary designer bringing digital projects to life
Hire Me

More by Damir Kotorić

View profile
    • Like