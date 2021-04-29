Barbers - Dashboard Design

Hey!

This is my exploration about Barbershop Management Dashboard.

Barbers is an application intended for Barbershop which aims to manage human resources, products and income. On the dashboard menu, there are several features, namely:

1. Reservation

In the reservation feature, you can see some of the latest reservations with existing information such as name and reservation number, type of service, service time, status and stylist. You can also see the number of confirmed, pending, and canceled reservations.

2. Total Visitors

Users can see statistics on the number of customers who have visited Barbershop on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

3. Revenue

This feature displays the revenue earned in the last month from products and services.

4. Stylist

Users can also see stylists with ratings they have received which are visualized with stars and numbers.

How do you like it?

Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

