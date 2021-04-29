Barbers - Dashboard Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey!
This is my exploration about Barbershop Management Dashboard.
Barbers is an application intended for Barbershop which aims to manage human resources, products and income. On the dashboard menu, there are several features, namely:
1. Reservation
In the reservation feature, you can see some of the latest reservations with existing information such as name and reservation number, type of service, service time, status and stylist. You can also see the number of confirmed, pending, and canceled reservations.
2. Total Visitors
Users can see statistics on the number of customers who have visited Barbershop on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.
3. Revenue
This feature displays the revenue earned in the last month from products and services.
4. Stylist
Users can also see stylists with ratings they have received which are visualized with stars and numbers.
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff.