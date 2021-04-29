Monika Szerzo

Pacific Calm Spa & Gym Logo Design

Pacific Calm Spa & Gym Logo Design clean graphic design illustrator flat minimal icon branding logo illustration design
This design project is a HW from Lindsay Marsh's class. I wanted a clear and simple calming, feminin logo design, this is why I chose the flat design and pastel colors.
The symbol of the woman on the logo, doing yoga is from #DompIcon. Thanks for sharing your work!

