Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Turja Sen Das Partho

Payzen Responsive Version 2021

Turja Sen Das Partho
Turja Sen Das Partho
Hire Me
  • Save
Payzen Responsive Version 2021 home page uiuxdesigner uiux design best design website concept website responsive design mobile ui mobile branding dribbble homepage design homepage homepagedesign agency website website design web design webdesign landing page turjadesign
Download color palette

Hello Folks! 🤗
This is the Responsive version for Crypto payment. it's not the full design. I will post the full version later. It's really cool project for crypto payment I mean CRYPTOCURRENCY.
.
Stay Tuned WIth Me
.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
.
Hope you will like this design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com

Skype | Facebook | Behance

Turja Sen Das Partho
Turja Sen Das Partho
👋🏻 Interface Designer
Hire Me

More by Turja Sen Das Partho

View profile
    • Like