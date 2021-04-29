Payzen Responsive Version 2021

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Folks! 🤗
This is the Responsive version for Crypto payment. it's not the full design. I will post the full version later. It's really cool project for crypto payment I mean CRYPTOCURRENCY.
.
Stay Tuned WIth Me
.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
.
Hope you will like this design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com
