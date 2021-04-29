Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonathan Chipaila

Cat

Jonathan Chipaila
Jonathan Chipaila
  • Save
Cat illustration animal digital painting digital art cat
Download color palette

Illustration of a cat I did in Photoshop. This as my first time trying to paint fur texture.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Jonathan Chipaila
Jonathan Chipaila

More by Jonathan Chipaila

View profile
    • Like