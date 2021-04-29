Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Unused colored logotype for friend's tattoo shop

Unused colored logotype for friend's tattoo shop logo typography logotype design logotype hand lettering flat branding design illustration hand drawn
Idea for logotype I am working at the moment. It will be made for tattoo shop. This one was liked in way ways, but client actually want it more agressive, and just head.

