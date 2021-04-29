Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jewelry Logo- Diamondo Modern Logo Design for Jewelry Company

The Logo Concepts : Letter D + Diamond

Style : Simple, Creative, Modern.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66

Thank you...

