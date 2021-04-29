Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
koloicons

Sticker pack

koloicons
koloicons
  • Save
Sticker pack sticker sticker art notebook sticky note pink pink sticky arrow play heart book use icons sticky notes icon sticky
Sticker pack sticker sticker art notebook sticky note pink pink sticky arrow play heart book use icons sticky notes icon sticky
Download color palette
  1. 312.png
  2. 346.png

17'000 SVG icons. 1 month subscription. Unlimited downloads.

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on koloicons.com
Good for sale
17'000 SVG icons. 1 month subscription. Unlimited downloads.

Icons in use.

How about something sticky? 😉😉😉

With 💙,
Koloicons team.

koloicons
koloicons
Pixel perfect icons

More by koloicons

View profile
    • Like